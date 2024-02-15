Sachtler Launches Cine Series Of Fluid Heads

MUNICH—Sachtler has launched its new range of Cine Series fluid heads designed for cinematographers.

Fusing the company’s cinematic heritage with its core values of quality, speed and practicality, the new fluid heads meet the needs of cinematographers who work solo as well as those who are members of a larger production crew, the company said.

"Sachtler's cinematic legacy dates back to 1958 when Wendelin Sachtler, a cameraman and actor introduced the first gyro-system-dampened head," said Barbara Jaumann, senior product manager at Sachtler. "Since then, Sachtler Cine heads have become an inseparable partner for filmmakers everywhere from the grandeur of Academy Award winning productions to the intimate drama of everyday storytelling."

Three models, Cine 20, Cine 30 and Cine 50, make up the Cine fluid head series. Combining innovative features, reliability and flexibility, the heads offer controlled, smooth camera movement through variable drag settings and fine counterbalance, it said.

The compact Cine 20 offers a payload range of 4-48 pounds (2-22 kg). It features 16 steps of SpeedBalance technology counterbalance and seven steps of pan and tile drag. With a 100 mm bowl, the head can be combined with a range of Sachtler carbon fiber tripods, including the flowtech100, it said.

The Cine 30 offers a payload range of 7-71 pounds (3-32 kg), 18 steps of counterbalance, nine steps of pan and tilt drag, a 150 mm bowl, an ARRI compatible camera plate and front box mounting points, it said.

The Cine 50 offers 18 steps of counterbalance, nine steps of pan and tilt drag, a 150 mm bowl, an ARRI compatible camera plate, front box mounting points anda payload range of 22-110 pounds (10-50 kg), it said.

Shared features across the series include a secure sideload mechanism that simplifies mounting and balancing of highly accessorized cameras for fast adaptation to dynamic shooting challenges. A rosette allows for the use of a front pan bar, providing extra control, it said.

The Cine fluid heads are now available—either alone are as part of a complete system including tripod and spreader—from Sachtler resellers.