Ruwido exhibits new r97 remote control
Austrian TV input device maker ruwido is demonstrating its latest remote control, the r97, at the ANGA Cable in Cologne, Germany, this week. The controller is designed as an all-round product suitable for a wide range of services. The r97 succeeds the long-serving r77 series after almost a decade, aiming for application flexibility and value.
The r97 platform can be used to deliver a range of devices for specific TV services, embracing different interaction methods, from full-button layout to individualized access and six-key navigation. The platform provides scope for a range of keypad layouts, materials and finishes, with the potential for varying design and style icons.
