Rundown Creator Integrates with NewTek TriCaster

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF.―Rundown Creator announced it has integrated with the TriCaster family of products as one of the newest members of the NewTek Developer Network. The integration allows users to insert titles, graphics, audio clips, and video clips into their scripts in Rundown Creator, and play them out on a TriCaster using Rundown Creator’s new TriCaster Playout Controller.



Rundown Creator’s TriCaster Playout Controller can manage up to 20 channels on a TriCaster, including two graphics inputs, 15 frame buffers, two DDRs, and an audio player. It generates a single playlist with all show elements. The playlist automatically updates when changes are made to rundowns or scripts. It’s also fault tolerant, so it can continue to function even if the user’s Internet connection goes down.