Run VT Adds Forscene to Post-Production Kit

LONDON—Post-production house Run VT has announced that it has added Forbidden Technologies’ Forscene video editing software to its post-production kit. Run TV clients are using Forscene to view, log and begin rough-cutting assemblies.

Forscene offers a pay-as-you-go approach and allows users to securely log-in to review and organize materials anywhere with an Internet connection.

Two Run VT clients are currently utilizing Forscene for a number of different reality TV shows to handle their high-shoot ratios.

Forbidden Technologies is a provider of cloud video services for media maker and broadcasters.