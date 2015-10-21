Run VT Adds Forscene to Post-Production Kit
LONDON—Post-production house Run VT has announced that it has added Forbidden Technologies’ Forscene video editing software to its post-production kit. Run TV clients are using Forscene to view, log and begin rough-cutting assemblies.
Forscene offers a pay-as-you-go approach and allows users to securely log-in to review and organize materials anywhere with an Internet connection.
Two Run VT clients are currently utilizing Forscene for a number of different reality TV shows to handle their high-shoot ratios.
Forbidden Technologies is a provider of cloud video services for media maker and broadcasters.
