Ruedlinger Returns to ERI as SVP, Engineering

CHANDLER, IND.—Electronics Research, Inc. (ERI) has announced that James Ruedlinger is rejoining the company, which he previously worked for from 2000-2014, in the newly created position of senior vice president, engineering. This new role will see him manage ERI’s RF and Structural Engineering Groups.

For the last two years Ruedlinger has worked as an engineering manager for Crown Castle. In his professional career he has also been involved in tower design and safety, including involvement in the TIA committee. He currently serves as the chair of the TR14 task group that is responsible for the ANSI/TIA-322 engineering standard on loading, analysis and design criteria related to the installation, alteration and maintenance of communication structures.

Kenny Brown, ERI’s chief operating officer, called Ruedlinger’s return to ERI “perfect timing” as the company—and the broadcast industry as a whole—is in the midst of the FCC spectrum repack.