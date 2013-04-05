RTW TM3-3G Touch Monitor to Debut

LAS VEGAS – RTW will be exhibiting at its new TM3-3G TouchMonitor in booth No. C1844. The TM3-3G allows the TM3’s current hardware and software design to visualize, convert and replay 3G SDI signals in TV and video production and post production applications.



The TouchMonitor TM3-3G is a compact platform for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G SDI audio. It features a 4.3-inch touch screen for horizontal as well as vertical orientation, which can display any of the eight audio channels contained in a 3G-SDI stream.



Attendees will also have the chance to win one of three TM3-3G or TM3 units that RTW will be raffling off during the show. Winners will be chosen live at the booth at 5 p.m. local time, on Monday, April 8; Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10. Participants are encouraged to be in attendance each day to win.



