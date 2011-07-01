RTS develops virtual linked intercom system

At the recent InfoComm conference, RTS demonstrated its new RTS VLink (Virtual Linked Intercom) system, a fully interconnected, DHCP-compliant virtual communications solution.

VLink enables remote users to interface with the company’s matrix intercoms via the Internet using a PC-based application. This allows control and flexibility from anywhere in the world. The solution also supports SIP to provide enhanced connectivity.

Two VLink systems are available: the basic VLink-LE system comprises a stand-alone software/server-based intercom providing limited interconnect functionality into any existing audio feed; the premium VLink system provides intelligent trunking links into an intercom matrix to provide full support for intercom alphas and matrix access for standard communications workflows.

VLink is fully compliant with the EBU Tech 3347 Standard specifying the transport protocols, coding algorithms, encapsulation and signaling required to ensure interoperability in audio-over-IP production intercoms.

The solution is ideal for users that need secure intelligent access to their matrix, from anywhere, anytime. It offers a flexible architecture that can scale to any number of ports (in eight-port blocks). It can also be integrated with all of the company’s matrix intercom systems, enabling full mapping of all intercom alphas. There are a variety of connection options, including MADI, analog, or Firewire connections, and users can access a matrix via the Internet, using a Wi-Fi/3G connection.