RTDNA releases call for entries for 2012 Murrow awards

The RTDNA has begun accepting entries for the 2012 Edward R. Murrow Awards honoring excellence in electronic journalism.

Entries may be submitted by stations, networks, syndication services, program services websites and online news organizations.

Those submitting entries will be identified as Radio Network/Syndication Service/Program Service, Large Market Radio Station, Small Market Radio Station, Television Network/Syndication Service/Program Service, Large Market Television Station, Small Market Television Station and Online News Organization.

The RTDNA has changed the entry process for the 2012 awards. It will only accept media in the form of Web links upon entry. Entries must have URLs to their stories. Details are available on the association's website. The deadline for entries is Feb. 9, 2012.