RTDNA Names 2016 Kaleidoscope Award Winners

WASHINGTON—Seven broadcast and news organizations were honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association as the 2016 Kaleidoscope Award winners for what the organization describes as “outstanding achievements in the coverage of diversity.”

The winners are:

Television

Network Television/Syndication Service/Program Service: “Fault Lines: Ferguson: Race and Justice in the U.S.” – ESPN Films (New York)

Large Market Television: “KARE 11 News” – KARE-TV (Minneapolis)

Small Market Television: “Living Transgender in RVA” – WRIC-TV (Richmond, Va.)

Radio

Network Radio/Syndication Service/Program Service: “Not the ‘Right’ Kind of Gay” – WNYC Radio Rookies (New York)

Large Market Radio: “So Well Spoken” – KQED (San Francisco)

Small Market Radio: “Civil Rights – Gay Rights” – Alabama Public Radio (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Digital

Online New Organization: “Criminalizing Kids & Environmental Justice, Denied” – The Center for Public Integrity (Washington)





The winners will be recognized on Sept. 19 during the Excellence in Journalism 2016 conference in New Orleans. The winning entries can be viewed on RTDNA’s website.