RTDNA begins accepting 2011 Murrow Award submissions

The Radio Television Digital News Directors Association has begun accepting submissions for the 2011 Edward R. Murrow Awards. The submission deadline is Feb. 15.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievement in electronic journalism. The association has conducted the contest since 1971.

In 2010, 603 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards were handed out. Eighty-nine went on to win national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Details are available on the association’s website.