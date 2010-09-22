RTDNA announces new annual convention
The RTDNA has announced plans to hold a joint convention with the Society of Professional Journalists Sept. 25-28, 2011, in New Orleans.
The convention, Excellence in Journalism: 2011, will be the first associationwide gathering to be held since the organization announced its decision to stop holding its annual gathering in conjunction with the NAB Show.
In a letter to RTDNA members, Kevin Benz, convention planning chairman, said attendees could expect dozens of workshops, ranging from news leadership seminars to hands-on training on advanced media, and a rejuvenated exhibit floor.
Registration fees for the New Orleans event also have been reduced from the cost of previous gatherings, the letter said.
