Rovi launches TotalGuide xD for mobile platforms

Rovi has rolled out TotalGuide xD, a white-label solution that enables cable operators to brand and deliver interactive program guides to mobile devices. Among its features, TotalGuide xD lets viewers search for programs, browse a directory, discover programs via recommendations, share and receive recommendations via Facebook, Twitter and e-mail, schedule DVR recordings and manage their user profiles across devices. Based in Rovi’s media cloud, TotalGuide xD is available to cable MSOs that license the company’s i-Guide or Passport Guide set-top box service.

Trials for the iPad IPG will begin in Q2 2011, with an Android version somewhat later. Rovi is following in the footsteps of Comcast, which recently released its Xfinity TV mobile app for its own customer base on iOS and, now, Android devices.