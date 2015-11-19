Ross Video Wins 'Best Ottawa Business'

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video CEO David Ross personally accepted the “Best Business” award at a gala event to honour leaders in Canada’s capital. The award ceremony was hosted by the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce and the Ottawa Business Journal.

The win comes near the end of a year in which revenues are 21 per cent over last year. That’s 24 straight years of record growth. Close to 600 employees. Ross was even honored with a 67th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Award.

Ross Video is family and employee owned, and its products are in more than 140 countries around the world. CEO and majority owner David Ross sits on the board of Invest Ottawa. He also operates one of the biggest manufacturing facilities in Eastern Ontario in his hometown of Iroquois, south of Ottawa.

“Ross Video is becoming famous for being one of the best-kept secrets in Ottawa,” said David Ross. “Many of our customers just assume we’re based in California. Hopefully this award highlights for Ottawa and the world what incredibly cool things we’re doing here in the National Capital.”