Ross Video Unveils New Pan/Tilt Heads, 4K UHD PTZ Cameras

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has launched its new X-series of pan/tilt heads and two new 4K UHD/NDI pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, the company said.

The X350 and X300 are compact, quiet and robust heads that are well-suited for remote camera applications requiring high-quality performance and flexibility from a discrete head/camera/lens solution. The heads have a 15-pound payload capacity and can handle practically any ENG or Box camera and lens combination.

The X350 offers a 5-inch full-color touchscreen for setup, local control and integrated tally. It also has integrated VS/AR tracking for virtual sets and augmented and extended reality, anti-backlash gearing, cascaded camera connections for power, control and genlock and MotionDirector for smooth, synchronized movement and keyframed moves, the company said.

The X300 entry-level head offers the same performance and reliability but fewer features, bringing its price down to less than half that of Ross’ existing models, the company said.

“Both models are compatible with our free DashBoard control software,” said Bruce Takasaki, marketing product manager for robotics and cameras at Ross. “When you consider feature set, affordability and the potential for integration into a custom control solution, the X-Series represents a tightly integrated solution that’s ideal for a wide range of production environments and applications.”

The new PTZ-12G and PTZ-NDI 4K pan-tilt-zoom cameras feature a 9.17 megapixel, 1-and-1.8-inch CMOS sensor. They capture full 4K UHD 60fps and progressive HD video. An Ethernet interface enables single-cable connectivity, providing for remote control via IP VISCA protocol, video output using 4K UHD IP streaming and Power over Ethernet (PoE) via standard Cat5 cable. An NDI workflow is also supported. The cameras have lenses supporting an extended zoom range of 30x optical and 12x digital, Ross said.