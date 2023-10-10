Ross Video To Showcase New Ultrix Hyperconverged Platform at NAB NY

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video will feature a range of next-generation video production solutions, including the new Ultrix FR12 hyperconverged platform, a new LED display for sports and live production as well as digital signage and AI-powered newsroom workflow solutions during NAB New York, Oct. 19-20, at the Javits Convention Center.

The company will show:

The Ultrix FR12, which combines 288x288 12G routing, audio processing, audio mixing, multiviewers, frame syncs and production switchers.

ULTRIX-MODX-IO, a modular I/O card for Ultrix, increasing I/O support, granularity and maximizing port use.

ULTRIX-IPX-IO, an IP card for Ultrix that enhances ST 2110 IP workflows.

The Perform Series 1.56 advanced LED display as well as processing engines and remote power solutions.

The Carbonite Ultra 60, a new class of production switchers with the I/O capacity and layering of a large switcher to a unit that’s medium-sized, simple to use and priced accordingly.

Demos of how ChatGPT integrates with Ross Inception software in the newsroom as well as the company’s new Streamline Pro MAM platform.

The Ross X350 Pan & Tilt head, offering a touchscreen interface.

Ross Video’s Vision[Ai]ry FT facial tracking technology.

“At our booth, we will present comprehensive workflow solutions that seamlessly blend remarkable production quality with operational efficiency,” said Mark Cooke, director of sales for the eastern United States. “Attendees will have the opportunity for hands-on experiences with our cutting-edge products, including our Perform Series LED display, Hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, and the Carbonite Ultra 60."