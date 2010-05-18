Ross Video activates internal multiviewer in CrossOver with software upgrade

Ross Video has released a free version 3.0 software upgrade that activates an internal multiviewer for its CrossOver family of multidefinition production switchers.

The new multiviewer displays any combination of 10 internal or external inputs, with two large boxes at the top and two rows of four boxes along the bottom. Source names are displayed with high-resolution fonts as well as red and green tallies.

CrossOver 6, 12 and 16 use the same software and can be upgraded in minutes by downloading the update from www.rossvideo.com, saving to a USB flash drive and following the upgrade instructions.