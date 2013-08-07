Ross Video acquires R&D firm to boost router development

Ross Video has acquired the assets of Montalto, a research and development company based in Virginia Beach, VA, to help advance the Ross NK Series routing switcher line, as well as contribute technology and products to Ross’ openGear product portfolio and other infrastructure products. No financial details of the transaction were provided.

The Montalto team, made up of former Harris/Leitch staff, brings a broad skill set and deep knowledge of broadcast routing systems. The Virginia-based team will now handle the development of Ross’ routing systems and signal conversion modules.

Mark Sizemore, managing director at Montalto and now Director of Routing Solutions at Ross Video, said, “It’s been a dream of the Montalto team to get back to our core passion, and we’re able to do that again with Ross.”

As a result of this acquisition, Ross has opened a development lab in Virginia Beach as a base of operation for routing systems development. This new location creates a third R&D component in the U.S., adding to existing development labs in Boston and California. Ross Video also has R&D facilities in Ottawa, Canada; Brussels, Belgium; Hilversum, The Netherlands and Melbourne, Australia.

Ross Video’s product portfolio includes the Vision, Vision Octane, Vision Tritium, CrossOver and Carbonite video production switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite terminal equipment; BlackStorm video servers; OverDrive automated production control, Inception social media management; XPression motion graphics; NK Series routing; and Furio and CamBot camera robotics systems.