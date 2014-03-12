Ross Video Acquires Automated Data Systems

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO— Ross Video has acquired Automated Data Systemsof La Crosse, Wis. ADS is known for their main product line, EZNews.



EZNews is a newsroom editorial system used by television journalists to produce newscasts, and includes features like script writing, teleprompting and graphics automation. Ross will continue to support the EZNews product while offering clients an opportunity to move to Ross’ own Newsroom Computer System product, Inception.



“EZNews is popular among colleges and universities training broadcast journalists for the industry – a very important long term customer base for Ross,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “We will also continue to support EZPrompt, a popular, low cost windows based teleprompting software system with over 6,000 customers. This is a great step for Ross.”