Ross Invests in TFG’s ‘Future Universe’

OSLO, NORWAY—Ross Videos is investing in the future, ‘The Future Universe’ that is. The Future Group, a Norwegian new media company, has announced that Ross Video has made a seven-figure investment in the company’s Series B funding round for ‘The Future Universe,’ a social entertainment platform that looks to combine TV, gaming, brand awareness and social shopping (e-commerce) into a holistic experience.

Using movie special effects with virtual reality and storytelling/product positioning for brands, the Future Universe communicates through PC, mobile and TV screen. TFG is designing the platform to require no headsets or other gear.

In addition, Ross will combine its proprietary VR technology with TFG’s 3D/VR/AR content to launch an interactive VR game show in 2016.

TFG has set a $12 million goal for its Series B funding.

Ross Video is a provider of live video production technology based out of Iroquois, Ontario.