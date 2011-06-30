Ross adds selectable multiviewer option to Vision Series

At IBC 2011 in Amsterdam, Ross Video will show its latest live production and infrastructure solutions.

The company’s Vision Series of production switchers will be shown with new selectable user layouts for its internal MultiViewers, which offer flexibility and cost savings while dramatically simplifying control room design, integration and cabling. The Vision series has been further enhanced with the addition of the new eight-keyer MultiDSK module, doubling the layering power of program outputs. This new module is backward compatible with existing Vision switchers and further demonstrates the Ross commitment to the continued development of our flagship switcher series.

Ross will also show its Carbonite midsize switcher series, which offers 1M/E and 2M/E versions with 16 or 24 inputs and an enhanced feature set. The new multidefinition 2RU production engine at the heart of Carbonite offers a level of operational power and flexibility found in much larger and more expensive switcher systems. The browser-based MulitUserGUI that comes standard with Carbonite offers platform independent management of media stores and switcher controls from PC, MAC or iPad devices.

In addition, Ross now offers a range of 1RU solutions for HD/SD data and closed-captioning insertion. The TES series has the ability to insert and extract several data services simultaneously, such as CC, audio metadata, subtitling, and OP47. A transparent mode of operation is offered for the insertion of other data types into an HD/SD signal.