Roland Systems Group Announces VR-3 AV Mixer Now Shipping

BELLINGHAM, WASH.: The Roland VR-3 AV Mixer from Roland Systems Group is now available through the company’s network of authorized resellers and integrators.



The Roland VR-3 is a fully integrated audio mixer, video switcher for live production and web streaming. This mixer combines the Roland’s audio and video technology into one unit and expands the growing lineup of AV mixers and streaming-ready solutions from Roland.



The VR-3 weighs less than five pounds. It can be powered by the provided power supply or by external battery options like Sanyo’s Pedal Juice. Its intuitive touch screen interface provides an easy way to switch video sources as well as an efficient way to access menus.



The VR-3 incorporates a video switcher, audio mixer, preview monitors and streaming-ready USB output all in a single unit. As a USB A/V class device, web streaming is achieved by simply connecting to a computer running a live streaming service such as Ustream, Livestream, Stickam,Justin.tvand others.



