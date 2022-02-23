Roku Launches Advertising Watermark Solution to Prevent Ad Spoofing

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has launched Advertising Watermark, a free technology to help advertisers and publishers validate the authenticity of streaming video ads originating on the Roku platform.

In what Roku is calling the industry’s first authentication solution built for TV streaming, Roku’s Advertising Watermark will provide marketers assurances that their advertising spend is reaching real Roku users.

Ad technology providers integrating Roku’s Advertising Watermark at launch include Basis Technologies, Google, HUMAN, Innovid, and Magnite. Publishers using Roku’s Advertising Watermark to sell their own ad inventory include Discovery, FOX, and more. Additionally, OneView by Roku will be the first ad buying platform to offer ad inventory automatically validated by Roku’s Advertising Watermark.

The technology is designed to overcome the problem of device spoofing, which occurs when scammers pretend that a desktop or mobile device is a TV streaming device.

To combat that, Roku’s Advertising Watermark integrates with the Roku operating system to automatically verify publisher ad requests and impressions so that advertisers know they are reaching genuine Roku users.

"As America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform, we are uniquely positioned to help the industry preempt device spoofing," said Louqman Parampath, vice president of product management, Roku. “This is powerful and free technology that will help advertisers accelerate their shift to TV streaming with even more confidence.”

"Roku’s Advertising Watermark assures our advertiser clients that they are buying genuine Discovery inventory on Roku devices," added Bill Murray, vice president, programmatic solutions, Discovery. "We’re excited that Roku has brought its data, operating system, and ad technology together to easily prevent ad spoofing."