Roku, DoubleVerify Collaborate on Exposing CTV Ad Fraud

DoubleVerify and Roku said today that they will continue to work together to investigate and expose ad fraud schemes within the TV streaming industry. They made the announcement following their efforts to neutralize SmokeScreen, a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted connected TV (CTV) devices.

As ad investments in CTV continue to rise, DV and Roku aim to identify and curb new fraud schemes, which they say preserves advertiser confidence and further secues the integrity of the CTV advertising ecosystem.

Leveraging Roku’s proprietary Advertising Watermark technology and DV’s Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions, the joint investigations will identify and mitigate fraudulent activities. Moreover, DV and Roku will share technological resources to augment the impact and scope of their joint efforts.

“Combating ad fraud demands collective action and innovation,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Our successful partnership with Roku on SmokeScreen was just the beginning. As we move forward, our combined data and technology resources will empower us to identify and address emerging threats, safeguarding advertisers’ investments in the rapidly growing CTV landscape.”

“Our Advertising Watermark technology is instrumental in combating device and app spoofing,” said Adam Markey, Director of Product Management, Ad Platform at Roku. “Our partnership with DV enhances our collective capabilities to secure the TV streaming advertising ecosystem. Together, we are committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and confidence for advertisers and partners.”

DV and Roku already have a longstanding relationship, with DV providing insight more broadly, including viewability and invalid traffic. DV solutions are also integrated with Roku’s OneView platform, and the two companies plan to expand that solution to DV’s full suite of quality and performance solutions.