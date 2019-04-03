Rohde & Schwarz to Showcase 5G for Broadcast Tech at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz will discuss its participation in broadcasts over 5G trials in taking place in Germany. In the Bavarian research project “5G TODAY,” Rohde & Schwarz is investigating large-scale TV broadcasts over an HPHT (high power, high tower) 5G Broadcast field trial near Munich. The project is also supported by Kathrein, Telefónica Germany and Bayerischer Rundfunk, who is providing two HPHT sites near Munich for the field trial.

Using the HPHT concept will allow broadcasters to distribute video over 5G networks with all the advantages of classic broadcasting like high quality levels as known from HDTV broadcasting, low latency live content as well as enormous spectrum efficiency and wide coverage, according to the company. This will enable broadcasters to bring their valuable assets for efficient distribution of high-quality video into the future 5G ecosystem. Content providers will also benefit from 5G Broadcast because it offers their customers better quality of service and better quality of experience.

With a cell radius of more than 60 km in each transmission area, Rohde says 5G Broadcast offers better and broader coverage for transmitting media content, even in rural areas. This reduces necessary infrastructure investments since large areas can be covered with just a few transmitters.

The company will highlight the advantages of this technology at the Rohde & Schwarz booth and will demonstrate the first end-to-end solution for LTE/5G Broadcast. The 5G Broadcast experts will speak at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) conference and discuss this topic on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 9.00 a.m.