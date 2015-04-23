Rohde & Schwarz Testing Broadband Devices with DOCSIS 3.1Test Setups

MUNICH – The new DOCSIS 3.1 is a broadband technology that enables data rates of several Gbit/s for IP-based transmission in cable networks, including transmitting Ultra-HD content and capacity requirements for IP-based services. Rohde & Schwarz is now offering test solutions for developing and manufacturing DOCSIS 3.1 based consumer electronics equipment and components.

One test setup from Rohde & Schwarz is the R&S CLGD cable load generator for network component development and receiver tests. The generator can stimulate channel loading scenarios composed of DOCSIS 3.1, digital and analog TV signals in the downstream, and DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 in the upstream. Typical applications for the signal generator include broadband tuner development for the new generation of cable modems and comprehensive receiver tests. It is also well suited for qualification tests on amplifiers and electrical/optical converters with DOCSIS 3.1 signals.

The R&S FSW-K192 option for the R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer makes it possible to analyze DOCSIS 3.1 OFDM downstream signals. The software offers features that greatly simplify precise DUT characterization and troubleshooting and carry out signal analysis fast and reliably. Typical DOCSIS 3.1 signal parameters are detected automatically, allowing users without detailed knowledge of the standard to carry out all measurements at the press of a button.