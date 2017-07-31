Rohde & Schwarz Prepares for FCC Repack With New Hires

Devin Wickham



COLUMBIA, MD.—Rohde & Schwarz has hired industry veterans Devin Wickham, Don Backus and Faizal Iqbal to help the company support new and existing customers through the FCC repack. Wickham and Iqbal are application engineers focused on field service and installations; Backus serves as an account manager for radio and HD radio products.

Based in Dallas, Wickham has experience with IOT tube technology and high-power transmitters and has spent the last 19 years focused primarily on high-power RF. Since 2008, he served as a customer service field engineer for Comark Communications.

Don Backus



Before joining Rohde & Schwarz, Backus served as the Eastern U.S. sales manager for Broadcast Electronics, as the vice president of sales and marketing at ENCO Systems, and as digital systems manager for Audio Broadcast Group. Based in Michigan, he brings FM experience to the table having worked as president and general manager of WDBI-FM for 10 years.

Based in Burbank, Calif., Iqbal has more than a decade of experience in the broadcast and digital cinema industry, most recently as a senior consultant for AT&T. He previously worked as a senior engineer for Dolby Laboratories and lead engineer for Doremi Labs.

Faizal Iqbal



“The 39-month timeline for the FCC repack is a challenge for all of us, and having the right people and structure in place will be essential for success,” said Erik Balladares, vice president of Broadcast & Media, Rohde & Schwarz USA.

