Rohde & Schwarz Taps Jörg Fries to Lead Broadcast & Media Division

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz has appointed Jörg Fries as vice president, Broadcast, Amplifier & Media Solutions. Fries' work with Rohde & Schwarz has spanned 25 years, most recently in the wireless multimedia market.

In a press statement, the company said his appointment to head Rohde & Schwarz’s Broadcast and Media Division “supports the strategic shift in its approach towards its core markets and reinforces the company’s intention of becoming more disruptive in production, delivery and distribution workflow management and software-centric products and systems.”

“We are experiencing exciting dynamics in our industry driven by the rapidly changing consumer behavior,” said Fries. “Innovative technology will be one of the key success factors for the ultimate leaders in the media industry.

“One significant trend is the rise of remote production based on a flexible, software-centric approach. At Rohde & Schwarz, we work closely with key customers to bring value through technology innovation–increasing production efficiency in remote architectures, standardizing new workflows and establishing new technologies to enable a seamless transition to remote production.”