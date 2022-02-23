Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm To Demo Live 5G Broadcast At Mobile World Congress

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz and Qualcomm Technologies will jointly showcase 5G Broadcast with an end-to-end streaming demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2022, Feb. 28-March 3, in Barcelona.

“5G Broadcast opens up an exciting new world for the mobile communication ecosystem, bringing with it unrivalled user experience, new revenue opportunities and innovative service models,” said Manfred Reitmeier, vice president broadcasting and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz.

The live demo will deliver content to smartphone devices and showcase broadcast/multicast capabilities over 5G. Content from Cellnex Telecom will be retransmitted using a 5G Broadcast signal over the air. It will include Canal 24h, a news channel from Spanish public broadcaster Radio Televisión Española; the main RTVE channel La1; and the Radio Nacional de España regional radio channel Radio 4. Spanish manufacturer Cires21 will provide the encoders to encode the content.

With 5G Broadcast, network operators and broadcasters can deliver new consumer experiences across a range of business areas, while enabling high spectral efficiency and reduced costs, it said.

For the demonstration, Rohde & Schwarz will provide its R&S TLU9 transmitter, supported by a Spinner filter and the Broadcast Service and Control Center (BSCC2.0) acting as a core network. A live signal will be transmitted out of the Rohde & Schwarz booth inside the Fira Gran Via over-the-air using sectorized antenna systems from Cellnex. A smartphone form-factor test device from Qualcomm Technologies will receive the 5G Broadcast transmission, the company said.

The 5G Broadcast solution is built on the 3GPP Rel-16 feature-set, operating in a Receive-Only Mode (ROM), Free-To-Air (FTA) and without the need for a SIM card (SIM-free reception). The 5G Broadcast dedicated mode will be demonstrated with a standalone broadcast High Power High Tower (HPHT) infrastructure while operating within the UHF band, it said.

“Having the right network will be key to develop 5G Broadcast services,” said Ramon Salat, commercial broadcast director of Cellnex Spain. “Cellnex has the right combination of high and low towers to provide a good coverage for population and territory.”

More information is available on the Rohde & Schwarz website .

See the 5G Broadcast demo at Mobile World Congress booth 5A80.