Rohde & Schwarz Provides Monitoring for IP Feeds to Terrestrial Transmitter Sites



MUNICH, GERMANY: The new R&S DVMS-B40 IP option for the R&S DVMS monitoring family helps network operators achieve maximum operational reliability when feeding transport streams over IP networks. This option is used in the R&S DVMS, the most compact monitoring system on the market today. Depending on the model, up to four signals can be measured simultaneously in a one HU unit. The entire R&S DVMS family comes with an easy-to-use user interface.



In digital TV networks, IP is used more and more to feed transmitter sites. Rohde & Schwarz has developed the R&S DVMS-B40 option to provide comprehensive monitoring and detailed analysis of these IP signals. This option monitors all relevant quality parameters in the IP transmission. It performs a detailed check of up to four transport streams simultaneously. If one of the transmitted transport streams is faulty, the new option can extract this stream and transmit it to the central monitoring station, also over IP. The personnel at the central monitoring station can analyze the faulty transport stream in detail. Graphically presented results make troubleshooting easier. The network operator is able to immediately respond to signal failures or faults.



There are two models: The R&S DVMS4 (one HU) can monitor the transmitted RF signals from up to four transmitters at a transmitter site. RF modules are available for DVB-T, DVB-S, DVB-S2 and DVB-T2. The R&S DVMS1 was developed for transmitter sites where only one RF or transport stream signal needs to be monitored. This one HU, 1/2 19-inch unit can accommodate one of the above modules.



The R&S DVMS-B40 option is now available from Rohde & Schwarz.



