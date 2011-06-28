Rohde & Schwarz Offers Support for Used MediaFLO Xmitters



MUNICH, GERMANY: Rohde & Schwarz is offering support for its transmitters left stranded by the FLO TV shutdown.



“There are several hundreds of Rohde & Schwarz transmitters available in most major US markets that can be re-purposed for ATSC operation,” the vendor said.



R&S said it would help with converting the transmitters to ATSC with an exciter swap-out. The company said it would assist with installation and deployment and offer a full “as new” warranty. Used FLO transmitters are said to be available from Qualcomm’s MediaFLO division at Usedequipment@flotv.com



