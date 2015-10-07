Rogers to Offer 4KTV with HDR in 2016

TORONTO—Canadian-based communications and media company Rogers Communications has announced it will launch Rogers 4K TV, with a commitment to live broadcasting with HDR, starting in 2016. Rogers will also offer a new 4K set-top box and 4K ready gigabit Internet speeds.

Rogers is set to broadcast more than 100 live sporting events in 4K next year, including more than 20 NHL games, starting with the Jan. 23 matchup between the Montreal Canadians and the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will begin broadcasting with high dynamic range for the Toronto Blue Jays home opener in April 2016, and broadcast each Blue Jays home game in 4K with HDR for the entire 2016 season. Movies and TV shows will also be available in 4K on shomi, including Netflix original series.

To assist with 4K streaming, Rogers Ignite Gigabit Internet will be rolled out this year and by the end of 2016 is expected to be in more than 4 million homes. Rogers Ignite Gigabit with unlimited usage will be available at a starting price of $149.99.