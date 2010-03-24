Rogers Sportsnet Monitoring With Volicon Observer



Rogers Sportsnet, a Canadian network specializing in sporting event coverage, has elected to replace its tape-based video logging and monitoring operations with Volicon’s Observer system.



“We replaced a vendor's legacy system, an old tape-based logging system that was very time- and labor-intensive, and required staff members to manually search through recordings to find requested clips,” said Frank Bruno, vice president of television engineering for Rogers Media. “Other people had to be sure the tapes were loaded and we had to keep careful logs of every recording to make sure nothing went missing. With the Observer, we have none of those issues. And finding clips is a quick and easy search that can be performed from any desktop.”



The network is required to maintain a 24/7 video log of its transmissions under a Canadian government mandate. The log is used to verify that broadcasters are in compliance with closed captioning, descriptive audio and other requirements. The Observer used at Rogers Sportsnet simultaneously records programming aired on the network’s four channels.



