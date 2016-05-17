RocketScience Opens in US
Roger Beck
LOS ANGELES—A U.S. division of RocketScience has been launched by Roger Beck and will be located in Los Angeles. The company will offer consulting services for SAN/NAS media workflows, hardware configuration, troubleshooting and media storage.
Beck has previously worked as CIO/CTO in post-production facilities in Europe, as well as positions with manufacturers, with a focus in hardware and software for the M&E industry.
RocketScience U.S. is now open for business.
