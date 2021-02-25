Riedel Pushes 360-Degree Tech for America's Cup Coverage

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel has taken to the sea by providing a technical infrastructure for 360-degree coverage of the 36th America’s Cup sailing event, currently underway off the coast of New Zealand.

Riedel is providing its camera solutions, new audio technologies and sensor technology embedded into its America Cup infrastructure. This is supported by an on-site team of 30, managing all audio, video, communications, tracking and data transmission systems, including signals from on-board cameras, chase boats and helicopters.

In addition to Riedel technology, the company is also relying on gear from its solution providers, like Pidso antennas and radar systems over Igtimi’s GPS tracking technology. Riedel also integrated services and technologies from other technology partners into the production infrastructure, including the likes of iXblue, Sennheiser and Lawo.

Remote support from Riedel is being provided from its Remote Operations Center in Wuppertal, Germany. The ROC serves as the monitoring and engineering hub through which operators can remotely access the entire system setup in Auckland, New Zealand.

"Decades of experience in the most demanding production environments now culminate in this very special project with very special challenges,” said Thomas Riedel, CEO and founder, Riedel Communications. “Together with our partner suppliers, all of whom represent the global standard in their fields, our team has created a seamless production infrastructure that is enabling circle-o to take its live coverage to thrilling new levels. Their stunning coverage opens up entirely new perspectives on sailing and perfectly illustrates the great impact technology can have on entertainment formats and the tangibility of sporting events."