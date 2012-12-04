Riedel Communications Celebrates 25 Years of Business

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY– Riedel Communications celebrated its 25th anniversary at its Wuppertal location.



About 1,400 guests spanning broadcast, events, theater and industry attended the celebration and were treated to 3D project mappings, outdoor whirlpools, a fire-show, Klezmer and jazz performances, high wire acrobats and a heavy metal robot band.



Riedel’s 2012 projects included the Olympic Games, the UEFA Euro 2012 and the Red Bull Stratos project.



“We are looking forward to the coming years. We already have some interesting ideas for projects and products lined up," Managing Director Thomas Riedel said.



