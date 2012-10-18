Rick Kaplan to lead NAB spectrum policy efforts

Rick Kaplan, who began working in 2009 at the FCC, will join the NAB Oct. 22, 2012, in the newly created position of executive VP, strategic planning.

In his new position with NAB, Kaplan will head up the association’s spectrum and innovation-related policy efforts.

“We are delighted to announce the hiring of Rick Kaplan, whose credibility and integrity are will-recognized both at the commission and in telecom circles in Washington,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “His expertise on spectrum issues will benefit broadcasters greatly as we work with policymakers to ensure a robust local television business for decades to come.”

While at the FCC, Kaplan worked in both the media and wireless fields. As the agency’s deputy coordinator for the DTV transition, he worked on the final stages of the conversion from analog to digital broadcasting. Later, he became chief of staff to FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn and also served as chief counsel to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski. Kaplan worked as Genachowski’s lead counsel on wireless, media, engineering and public safety issues. Kaplan left the FCC during the summer after serving as chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

"I look forward to representing the interests of local TV stations that have a rich legacy of service to their communities, and a vibrant future in the communications ecosystem of tomorrow," said Kaplan.