RF Shorts – May 19, 2011



When AT&T announced plans to buy Qualcomm's MediaFLO spectrum, there were questions about how this would be used in AT&T's network. The article AT&T, Qualcomm demo carrier aggregation technology for the FCC by Lynette Luna on FierceBroadbandWireless.com provides some clues. "In the FCC filing, AT&T said it plans to move aggressively to integrate MediaFLO spectrum into its LTE network if the FCC approves the transaction and after the relevant 3GPP standards are released." The company said this would not, however, resolve the spectrum crunch. "Resolving the spectrum crisis will require the allocation of substantial amounts of additional spectrum for commercial mobile wireless services, as indicated in the Commission's National Broadband Plan," AT&T and Qualcomm's FCC filing said.



I found an interesting article, UCSB Part of World's Largest Ocean Radar Network describing UC Santa Barbara's contribution to a network of 78 radar antennas covering the coast line from Astoria, Wash. to Tijuana, Mexico. The "high-frequency radar system" is used to monitor ocean waves. I couldn't find any information on the frequencies used but the transmitter power is 50 watts per transmitter. Libe Washburn, oceanographer and professor of geography at UCSB, said "We're using the array to study coastal circulation of the ocean. It's a really great technology, because it allows us to see how the water is moving within about a hundred miles of the coastline. Many scientific projects have benefited from the data. A lot of the work I do relies on the data to interpret other types of observations that we have. Data from the systems are also used by oil spill responders, and the Coast Guard uses it in their search and rescue operations."



