RF Central unveils microLite HD on-camera transmitter

RF Central displayed its new compact transmitter at NAB, called the microLite HD. It’s a miniature COFDM digital transmitter designed for compact HD-SDI camcorders used in news and field production.

The microLite HD transmitter features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD with low power consumption and is packaged in a size that easily mounts on the back of an on-camera light for easy maneuverability. Occupying less than six cubic inches, it can be operated in either 20mW or 200mW output power modes. It uses H.264 HD and SD encoding and supports video/audio and data transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6MHz, 7Mhz and 8MHz, for a variety of ENG and nonbroadcast applications.

The company also offers a companion receiver.