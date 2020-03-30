Reuters, Grabyo Ink Deal to Offer Cloud-Based Editing

LONDON—Reuters and cloud-based video production specialist Grabyo have partnered to give broadcasters, news organizations and publishers that use the news agency’s Reuters Connect the ability to edit and publish live video in real-time, Grabyo said.

“With more and more of our customers around the world forced to work from home [due to COVID-19], Reuters is constantly seeking ways to help them adapt and face a new set of challenges,” said Nick Cohen, global head of product, Core News Services, Reuters. “Partnering with remote platforms such as Grabyo helps us to ensure our customers’ live news teams can continue their critical work without interruption.”

The deal makes it easier for distributed news teams, including those working from home, to publish and edit live video to various destinations.

Under the agreement, Reuters Connect customers can access the Grabyo platform at a discount, giving them a cloud-based means to maintain coverage of live news remotely even when working from home during the COVID-19 epidemic, Grabyo said.

Reuters Connect users can access live broadcasts and review previous broadcasts of any event broadcast on the Reuters Connect platform via Grabyo. Users can localize content with their own graphics and branding for owned-and-operated platforms, making it easy to personalize news for digital channel delivery.

Grabyo’s browser-based live editing tools also make it possible for users to create additional video packages from a live Reuters Connect broadcast, the company said.

The tools enable editing multiple assets, audio files and graphics, as well as automatically adding real-time captions via Grabyo’s speech recognition capabilities.