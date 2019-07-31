Report: Cord Cutting Rate to Hit High of 5.5% in Q2

NEW YORK—Recently released earnings reports from AT&T, Comcast, Charter Communications and Dish that show continued losses of subscribers to traditional TV services has led equity research company MoffettNathanson to predict that cord cutting numbers from the second quarter are projected to reach an all-time high of 5.5%.

Craig Moffett, MoffettNathanson's principal analyst, described the result from the second quarter earnings reports "freaking ugly."

However, the report was concluded before Dish officially released its earnings report, which showed a lost of its subscribers to only be 79,000 when initial estimates expected losses closer to 350,000.

