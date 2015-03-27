Rentex Ups Number of Panasonic Studio Cameras

NEWARK, N.J. and CANTON, MASS. – Rentex, a rental company with offices located throughout the country, has recently increased its total number of Panasonic AK-HC3800 cameras to 20.

The AK-HC3800 is a HD studio camera with three high-sensitivity, high-quality 2/3-type 2.2 megapixel CCDs, a high-precision 16 bit A/D image processing circuit and the latest generation 38 bit Digital Signal Processor. It also offers chromatic aberration compensation, scene file settings and sophisticated implementation.

Rentex has offices located in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and Orlando.