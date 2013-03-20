Rental House Receives First Fujinon PL 85-300 Cabrio PL Mount Zoom in New England

WAYNE, N.J.— Talamas Sales and Rentals, a broadcast equipment rental house in Boston, recently received Fujifilm’s new Fujinon PL 85-300 (ZK3.5x85), making it the first in the region to receive the HDTV PL mount zoom lens. Talamas already owns and rents out the Fujinon PL 19-90 Cabrio (ZK4.7x19) PL Mount zoom lens.



“Demand and feedback for the PL 19-90 have been very strong, but our customers were asking us for something a little bit longer. We felt that beauty shots, nature cinematography, sports documentaries and other applications would benefit from this new lens’ longer focal length,” said Anthony Bottaro, Talamas’ chief engineer. “With the growing popularity of digital video cameras with Super 35mm image sensors and PL mounts, we’re confident that demand will be strong for both of these ‘crossover’ lenses.”



Bottaro says they are crossover lenses because they combine the look, resolution and other picture attributes associated with large sensor PL mount zoom lenses, but with the compact, lightweight functionality ENG/EFP shooters expect.



“Having the digital servo handgrip right on the lens for zoom control—in combination with today’s small, lightweight digital cameras—makes this lens particularly appealing to ENG shooters who like to be agile and follow the action,” said Daniel Ardizzoni, senior video technician in the rental department at Talamas.



Both lens models are designed to allow cinematographers to detach the handgrip and shoot instead with industry-standard cine motors and matte boxes, as well as Fujinon wired or wireless controllers. The digital servo on Cabrio lenses has 16-bit encoding to ensure that lens data output is extremely accurate.



The Fujinon Premier PL 19-90 Cabrio lens offers a 19-90mm focal range at T2.9 and weight of only 2.7kg with servo, while the Fujinon PL 85-300 offers a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0. The weight of the PL 85-300 is 3.0kg with servo and 2.5kg without. Both models offer flange focal distance adjustment, 200-degree focus rotation, a short MOD, a macro function for close-ups of objects and the images captured cover a 31.5mm diagonal sensor size.

