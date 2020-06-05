Renovations Underway at Old NAB Headquarters

WASHINGTON—While NAB’s official move into its new headquarters in Washington, D.C., are on hold, the association’s old office is in the process of starting anew.

Photos, credited to King Golden, show that renovations have begun on NAB’s previous headquarters at 1771 N St. NW near Dupont Circle. According to a report from Washington Business Journal , Stream Realty Partners is overseeing the renovation that will include a new facade, rooftop deck and other common-area amenities.

Kyle Luby, managing partner for Stream Realty’s D.C. region, told Washington Business Journal the location can be one of the “most unique trophy buildings” in D.C.

At the time of the original report, the expected completion date was February 2021, but it is unclear if/how the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted that deadline.