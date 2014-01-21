Renee Fleming to Sing The National Anthem at Super Bowl XLVIII

NEW YORK—Lyric soprano Renée Fleming will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl XLVIII pregame festivities at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, Feb. 2, the NFL and Fox announced. The performance will be televised live on Fox prior to kickoff.

More than 164 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year’s Super Bowl. The pregame show, including the National Anthem and Super Bowl XLVIII will be broadcast worldwide.

In addition, actress Amber Zion will perform in American Sign Language the National Anthem.

Fleming will make her Super Bowl debut.

Fleming is a four-time Grammy winner, including the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Classical Vocal Solo. Fleming has performed at other major events worldwide including the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II, the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, and during the Olympics in Beijing. At a White House ceremony last July, the president awarded Fleming the National Medal of Arts, America’s highest honor for an individual artist.

The NFL previously announced that Bruno Mars will perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.