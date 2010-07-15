Registration Opens for the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association today announced that registration is open for the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show. The event will be held Jan. 6-9, 2011, in Las Vegas. Registration is free through Sept. 30. A fee of $100 will go into effect Oct. 1; it will rise to $200 as of 5:01 p.m. Eastern as of Dec. 31.



The CEA says hotel room rates in Las Vegas are “currently at some of the lowest rates in years.” The organization has room blocks set aside for folks attending CES. Attendees, exhibitors and media can register today at www.CESweb.org.



The International CES typically attracts more than 120,000 executives, retail buyers, content providers, entertainment executives, venture capitalists, engineers, government officials and media from more than 130 countries. New Connected Home Appliances and Broadband Telecommunications TechZones will be featured at the 2011 confab.