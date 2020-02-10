Reddit, Tagboard Partner to Provide Content to Broadcasters

Reddit content, like AMAs and photoshop battles, can now be packaged for specific use by broadcasters.

SAN FRANCISCO—Broadcasters are joining the Reddit community, as a new partnership between Reddit and Tagboard will make Reddit content available for use on broadcast channels.

Reddit says that this is the first time it has done aggregated content sourcing for broadcast, with Tagboard serving as the distributor of Reddit content to the broadcast brands. In doing so, Reddit and Tagboard are offering global broadcast entities the voices and ideas of redditors for broadcast news, sports television and entertainment shows.

Starting now, Tagboard broadcast partners can access Reddit content in different formats and packages, things like AMA recaps and photoshop battles, as well as broadcast features on unique posts and comments from Reddit communities.

Two broadcast partners already signed up for this are the NFL Network and Tegna.

“In our ongoing transformation of local news, we are constantly seeking out the stories that matter most to our audience,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, Tegna. “Our partnership with Reddit and Tagboard lets out 49 local newsrooms stay attuned to the hyperlocal issues being discussed in their communities, and gives us the ability to develop news content that reflects the most topical online conversations and insights being shared by redditors.”

Here is an example of the type of content that will be available to broadcasters: