Record Bahia Drives HD With Dalet News Pack

PARIS — Dalet announced that Dalet News Pack has been implemented to power the new HD facility at Brazilian TV network Record Bahia.

Based in Salvador, capital of the state of Bahia, and an affiliate of Rede Record network, one of the largest TV networks in Brazil, TV Record Bahia reaches an audience of more than 12 million viewers and covers 272 cities across the state, on the northeast region of the country. The installation features two Dalet Brio video servers for ingest and redundant playout; Dalet News Pack software clients for story creation, editing, ingest and playout control; integration with Final Cut craft editors; and NetApp NAS storage.

Dalet News Pack combines key production and distribution software features from the enterprise Dalet News Suite solution with IT-based hardware that meets the requirements of small to mid-size newsrooms. The turnkey hardware and software package integrates with Record Bahia’s CG and teleprompter packages