Rebecca Campbell to Lead ABC O&Os

BURBANK, CALIF.: Rebecca Campbell was named president of the ABC owned-and-operated TV station group this week after Walter Liss announced his immediate retirement. Campbell was tapped from her position of president and general manager of WABC-TV in New York, where she’s been since 2007. Campbell was previously president and general manager of WPVI-TV, the ABC O&O in Philadelphia.



Liss will stay on in a consulting capacity to assist with the transition. He became president of the O&O group in May of 1999, managing the 10 TV stations for ABC’s national TV sales rep firm through the digital transition. He previously served as chairman of Buena Vista Television--now Disney-ABC Television Distribution-and its pay television operation. He has also served as president and general manager of WABC-TV in New York.



ABC’s station group reaches 24 percent of the nation’s television households. The stable includes WABC-TV in New York; KABC-TV in Los Angeles; WLS-TV in Chicago; WPVI-TV in Philadelphia; KGO-TV in San Francisco; KTRK-TV in Houston; WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; KFSN-TV in Fresno, Calif.; WJRT-TV in Flint, Mich.; and WTVG-TV in Toledo, Ohio.

-- Deborah D. McAdams