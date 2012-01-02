Reality TV Producer Taps Avid Editing Software



Avid has announced that reality television production company Bunim/Murry Productions has adopted Avid Media Composer 6 and Avid Symphony 6 editing software for use in the preparation of all of its programs, and will begin transitioning to the new software early in 2012. The company is also planning to deploy an Avid ISIS 5000 shared storage system in connection with the project.



“Due to the large volume of media generated by our reality shows, we needed to re-evaluate our editing and storage solutions,” said Mark Raudonis, Bunim/Murray’s senior vice president of post production. “At the same time, we were looking for a partner who would understand our long-term needs. As we talked with Avid, it was clear that the company has really forged ahead since we worked with them years ago. And, with the introduction of Media Composer 6, they really raised the bar and have a vision for the future that makes them the right choice for our business.”



Bunim/Murray’s programs include “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” “Kourtney & Kim Take New York,” and “Project Runway.”

