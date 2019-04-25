RCN First to Go With TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Cable operator RCN will be the first to dip its toe into TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform and what innovations it can bring to its customers.

The platform is led by TiVo’s IPTV suite of products, which include TiVo Solutions for Android TV, TiVo for Streamers and TiVo for Mobile. These products assist with the delivery of IPVOD, IP Linear, Restart, Catch-Up and Network DVR content. RCN subscribers can access these services on managed STBs powered by Android TV or unmanaged consumer-owned devices like Amazon Fire, Apple TV and iOS or Android mobile devices.

Additional services help boost the entertainment experience through things like hyper-personalization, advanced search and recommendations, conversational voice control and universal discovery across content platforms.

TiVo’s platform will be available to RCN’s internet, digital TV and home phone customers, as well as other RCN properties, including Grande Communications Networks and WaveDivision Holdings.